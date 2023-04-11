Anushka-Virat Quash FIR Against IIT Grad Who Sent Rape Threats to Their Daughter

In continuation of the Live Law report, the FIR was quashed by a division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PK Naik. The FIR was registered against Hyderabad techie Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini by the Cyber Police under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 500 (defamation) of the IPC and Sections 67 and 67B of the IT Act 2000.

Anushka and Virat had filed the complaint through their manager, Aquilia Norman D'Souza; hence, the "no objection" to quash it came through D'Souza as well.

In addition to the report, D’Souza alleged that Ramnagesh had written to her on 5 April 2023, requesting the couple's consent to quashing the FIR registered against him.

As per Live Law, Anushka and Virat directed D'Souza to grant the case a "no-objection" once they were satisfied with the genuineness of Ramnagesh's letter.