Farhan Reacts to Arrest of 'Creep' Who Gave Rape Threats to Virat-Anushka’s Baby

The Mumbai Police cyber cell had arrested a Hyderabad-based man on Wednesday for allegedly sending rape threats to Virat and Anushka’s infant daughter after India lost a match to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.

In a statement, the Mumbai Police cyber cell said, “By publicly releasing an objectionable tweet about the ten-month old daughter of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and cinema artist Anushka Sharma he has committed an act that will bring shame to the mind of a woman and defamed her parents.”

The hate increased after Virat Kohli supported fellow cricketer Mohammed Shami who is incidentally the only Muslim player in the Indian team that played against Pakistan.

After the team’s loss, several trolls attacked Shami for his religion. Kohli had released a statement that read, “Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do.”