Farhan Reacts to Arrest of 'Creep' Who Gave Rape Threats to Virat-Anushka’s Baby
Richa Chadha also reacted to the news of the man's arrest and said, 'Isn't it nice when people face consequences...'
Farhan Akhtar tweeted that he is ‘really glad’ that the ‘creep’ who allegedly sent rape threats to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s baby was detained by the police. Farhan also added that he hopes such ‘swift action’ will also be taken against those who send threats to female journalists.
Farhan Akhtar wrote, “I’m really glad to hear the Mumbai Police cyber cell have located and arrested the creep who tweeted rape threats to a child. Now hoping for similar swift action in cases of female journalists who receive rape threats almost on a daily basis.”
Richa Chadha also reacted to the news of the man’s arrest and wrote, “Isn't it nice when people face the consequences of their actions? Had forgotten what that feels like.”
The Mumbai Police cyber cell had arrested a Hyderabad-based man on Wednesday for allegedly sending rape threats to Virat and Anushka’s infant daughter after India lost a match to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup.
In a statement, the Mumbai Police cyber cell said, “By publicly releasing an objectionable tweet about the ten-month old daughter of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and cinema artist Anushka Sharma he has committed an act that will bring shame to the mind of a woman and defamed her parents.”
The hate increased after Virat Kohli supported fellow cricketer Mohammed Shami who is incidentally the only Muslim player in the Indian team that played against Pakistan.
After the team’s loss, several trolls attacked Shami for his religion. Kohli had released a statement that read, “Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do.”
