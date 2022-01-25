Netflix & Amazon Prime Video Ink $54 Million Deal With Anushka's Company: Report
Anushka Sharma owns Clean Slate Filmz Pvt with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are reportedly partnering with Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz Pvt to release films and web series worth $54 million. Anushka Sharma owns the banner with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.
Karnesh told Bloomberg that Clean Slate Filmz is scheduled to release eight films and series on OTT in the next 18 months.
While Amazon hasn’t opened up about the deal, a Netflix spokesperson told Bloomberg that the streaming platform will stream three upcoming productions with Clean Slate Filmz.
Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s production house had earlier released Bulbbul on Netflix and Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The production’s maiden venture was the 2015 film NH10. Clean Slate Filmz also has multiple other releases lined up including the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress, the thriller Mai, and Qala.
Last month, Netflix slashed their subscription prices in India to try and draw a wider audience and solidify their place as competition in the world of OTT. Due to the COVID pandemic, several big Bollywood releases also shifted their release to OTT platforms.
