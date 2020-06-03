A pregnant elephant who died in Kerala after she was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, offered to her allegedly by some locals, has sparked outage in social media. Celebrities have also taken to Twitter and and Instagram to express shock over the incident.Sharing the news, Anushka Sharma wrote that stricter laws should be in place against animal cruelty.Tagging Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other concerned authorities, Randeep Hooda wrote on Twitter, “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits”.Here’s What Anushka Sharma Has to Say About ‘Paatal Lok’ Season 2Shraddha Kapoor tweeted, “How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way”.Actor Vidyut Jammwal questioned whether this is the new world post COVID-19.Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji wrote that humans deserve the virus.Here’s what Varun Grover said:The wild elephant had left the forest, and was wandering in the nearby village in search of food. The explosion had badly injured her tongue and mouth and the elephant walked around the village, in searing pain and in hunger.COVID-19 :Vicky, Janhvi, Shraddha & Others Celebrate Heroes We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.