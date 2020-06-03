“Even as the entire mankind stands helpless before a virus like the coronavirus, I have only one thing to say, sorry.”Mohan Krishnan, Forest OfficerIt was when forest officer Mohan Krishnan, part of the Rapid Response Team in northern Kerala's Malappuram district, went to rescue an elephant, that this tragic news surfaced.A pregnant elephant died in Kerala, standing in water, on 27 May, after she was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, offered to her allegedly by some locals. The fruit had exploded in her mouth, leading to her death.“She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked to not think about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months.” Mohan Krishnan, Forest OfficerThe wild elephant had left the forest, and was wandering in the nearby village in search of food.The explosion had badly injured her tongue and mouth and the elephant walked around the village, in searing pain and in hunger.Abused Elephants Tasted Freedom, Then a Court Put Them in Chains‘Full of Goodness’“She didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn’t crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness.” Mohan Krishnan, Forest Officer The elephant then walked to the Velliyar River, and stood with her mouth and trunk in the water. She probably felt this would give her some relief, said the forest officer who wrote a Facebook post on the tragedy on 30 May.Two captive elephants, Surendran and Neelakanthan, were brought to bring her out of water but after a number of attempts, she died at 4 pm on 27 May.The elephant cremated inside the forest."She needs to be given the farewell she deserves. For that, we took her inside the forest in a lorry. She lay there on firewood, in the land she played and grew up. The doctor who did her post-mortem told me that she was not alone. I could sense his sadness though the expression on his face was not visible due to his mask. We cremated her in a pyre there. We bowed before her and paid our last respects," the forest officer said.COVID-19: Pvt Elephant Owners Plead For Govt Aid, Rehab CentresThis incident has led to wide outrage with many slamming the locals for the brutal animal abuse. Actors and IFS officers took to social media to condemn the act and expressed shock and concern. Many even lamented how ‘humans deserved to be cursed with a virus’ because of such inhuman acts.With 30 Animals & 350 Staff, Jumbo Circus Reels Under Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.