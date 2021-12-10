Anushka Sharma Confirms Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Will Be Her New Neighbours
Anushka is glad Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are married because she won't have to hear construction sounds anymore.
Anushka Sharma has confirmed that the newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are moving in next to her and husband Virat Kohli. Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot on 9 December in Rajasthan, shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. Several celebrities congratulated the couple, including Anushka.
The actor shared the couple’s picture and wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09.”
Earlier in November, India Today had reported that Vicky and Katrina have rented an apartment in Juhu in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. A real-estate owner, Varun Singh, told the publication, “Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years.”
“He (Vicky) rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month,” Singh said, adding that the rent for the next year Rs 8.40 lakh monthly followed by a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh for the next 12 months.
Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their wedding with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”
