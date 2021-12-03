Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Share Pics From Their Pre-wedding Celebrations
Ankita Lokhande shared a picture with Vicky Jain with the caption, 'Sacred.'
TV actor Ankita Lokhande shared glimpses from her and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding celebrations with the caption, “Sacred.” Ankita wore a green and pink saree and Vicky can be seen in a cream-coloured kurta. The couple have been together for more than 3 years.
Ankita also shared a picture of herself on her story with the song, 'Adhir Mann'.
Vicky Jain also posted pictures from the celebration and wrote in Marathi, “I love us,” adding, “BUT picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost.” He added the hashtag, ‘AnVikikahani.’
Before making her film debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ankita was known for her role as Archana in the show Pavitra Rishta. Late Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav in the show.
Ankita Lokhande also stars in the second season of Pavitra Rishta wherein she reprised her role from the first season and Shaheer Sheikh replaced Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.