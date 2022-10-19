ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit's Hit Film ‘Jamai Raja’ To Get A Reboot

The film was originally made in the Telugu in 1989 by writer-director A. Kodandarami Reddy.

The 1990 Bollywood hit Jamai Raja which starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Hema Malini is all set to get a reboot. Shemaroo Entertainment is all set to collaborate with Indian Media Entertainment Network (IMEN) to remake the classic Bollywood film.

The film was a remake of a Telugu film. Moreover, it was remade in Tamil the same year as Mappillai starring Rajinikanth. A Tamil-language remake starring Dhanush was released later in 2011.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, told Vareity, “We have been the pioneers in innovating newer methods to entertaining India. It is imperative to keep evolving with the trends of the industry. Our first move in reintroducing old content to the contemporary audience is our partnership with IMEN for ‘Jamai Raja.’ They have a proven expertise and the right acumen to develop enjoyable content and reinvent the classic on such a large scale.”

The cast of the film is yet to be finalised and a 2023 theatrical release is being planned.

