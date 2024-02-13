Director Anees Bazmee Opens Up on Akshay Kumar's Absence From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

"No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes," Anees said.

Speaking about Vidya's comeback in the franchise, he added, "Look, Vidya had agreed to do a 3-day role in my film Thank You. I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture. It all started from there, and here I am today, ready to go on the set."

According to the makers, the film is set to go on floors in March; however, an official date has not been confirmed yet.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2024.