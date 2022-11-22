'Vetrimaaran, Ram, Rajeev & Mysskin Are My Favorite Directors': Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea has predominantly appeared in Tamil and Malayalam films. Some of her popular works include Gautham Vasudev Menon’s PachaiKili Muthucharam, Taramani, Vadachennai and Selva Raghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan.

Speaking about consistently landing roles that are pivotal to a film, Andrea said, "I don’t choose my films; they choose me."

She also shared that three of her favorite films in her 15-year-long career have been Annayum Rasoolum, co-starring Fahadh Faasil, Taramani directed by filmmaker Ram, and Dhanush’s Vadachennai.