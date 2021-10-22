Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan Had Chats About 'Weed Supply': NCB

NCB has seized both of Ananya Panday’s phones, one being an old device and another being a new phone she had purchased a few months ago. The devices have been seized by NCB officials taking evidence tampering into consideration. The NCB will also interrogate Ananya on Friday on suspicion of drug consumption.

NCB officials said that the chats about weed supply also contain numbers of drug peddlers sent to Ananya by Aryan Khan. Ananya’s father, actor Chunky Pandey had accompanied her to the agency’s office on Thursday but he was asked to sit outside during the questioning.

Regarding the chats about weed supply, sources say, Ananya Panday told the NCB that she has never supplied or consumed drugs. She also told the agency that she wasn’t talking about drugs and was referring to the purchase of cigarettes. Ananya also said that she can’t recall the conversation exactly since it’s been a long time.

According to sources, NCB officials could only ask Ananya a few questions yesterday due to time constraints and has thus called her in again today (22 October) for questioning.

Ananya is being questioned in connection to the Mumbai cruise ship raid case involving Aryan Khan. Aryan's bail plea along with others accused, namely Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, was rejected by a special NDPS court. Aryan's lawyers have approached the Bombay High Court in the matter and the hearing is scheduled for 26 October.