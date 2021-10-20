Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Moves Bombay HC After Court Denies Him Bail

After a special Mumbai court rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha on 20 October, Aryan has moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the order, as per a report by PTI. Aryan's appeal will be mentioned on Thursday morning before Justice N W Sambre seeking urgent hearing, the PTI report adds.

Aryan and the others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.

As per a report by ANI, the NCB said on Wednesday that it has submitted the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in court. "The police have found drug- related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut actress", ANI quoted the agency as saying. Aryan's lawyers have maintained that no drugs were found on him during the raid.

Aryan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail since 8 October. Before that, he was in the custody of the NCB.