Watch: SRK, Salman Khan Dance to 'Karan Arjun' Song At Anant-Radhika's Wedding

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday, 12 July. Several pictures and videos from inside the ceremony have surfaced on social media platforms. In one of the videos, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen shaking a leg together and having a blast.
The duo grooved to the song 'Bhangda Paale' from their 1995 film Karan Arjun. Nita Ambani was also seen dancing with them.
The wedding has been the most talked-about wedding of this year. International celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and John Cena marked their presence. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth and a host of other celebrities from Bollywood and the South industries were also invited.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)