Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Arrive In Style at Anant-Radhika's Wedding

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived in style to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding in Mumbai on 12 July. The star-studded event was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in BKC.
Shah Rukh and Gauri were also accompanied by their children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan at wedding. Have a look:
After months of pre-wedding celebration, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant finally tied the knot with businessman Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika in Mumbai.
The wedding's star-studded guest list included A-listers from the Indian film industry, including international celebrities and politicians. Global icons such as Kim Kardashian, Rajinikanth, John Cena, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others marked their attendance at the event.
