Daughter Shweta Bachchan Reveals Secret Behind Amitabh-Jaya's Long Married Life

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, 3 June. On the special occasion, daughter Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to reveal the secret behind their long married life.
Sharing a throwback picture of her parents, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents - now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!"
Here, have a look at her post:
Son Abhishek Bachchan also took to social media to wish his parents on the special occasion. Sharing a bunch of throwback pictures of the couple, Abhishek wrote, "Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!"
Have a look at the pictures Abhishek shared:
Amitabh also took to his blog to mark 50 years of his marriage with Jaya. The Agnipath actor wrote, "June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come .."
Amitabh and Jaya got married on 3 June 1973. The couple reportedly met at a film institute before they went on to star in multiple iconic films together.
