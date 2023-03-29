Amid Wedding Rumours, AAP MP Congratulates Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
"May their union be blessed with an abundance of love," wrote AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, tagging Parineeti and Raghav.
Amid the wedding speculations surrounding actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, Sanjeev Arora, an AAP MP, took to Twitter on Tuesday, 28 March, to congratulate the rumoured couple.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"
Here, take a look:
The rumours first started doing the rounds when the Ishaqzaade actor was spotted with Raghav in Mumbai, reportedly outing on a dinner date followed by a lunch the next day. Recently, the actor also paid a visit to celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence, which many assumed was for the preparation of her wedding attire with the politician.
However, neither Raghav nor Parineeti have officially confirmed their relationship.
As per reports, Parineeti was previously said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma. It has been a year since the two parted ways.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Parineeti Chopra AAP Raghav Chadha
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.