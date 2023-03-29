ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Wedding Rumours, AAP MP Congratulates Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

"May their union be blessed with an abundance of love," wrote AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, tagging Parineeti and Raghav.

Amid the wedding speculations surrounding actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, Sanjeev Arora, an AAP MP, took to Twitter on Tuesday, 28 March, to congratulate the rumoured couple.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Here, take a look:

The rumours first started doing the rounds when the Ishaqzaade actor was spotted with Raghav in Mumbai, reportedly outing on a dinner date followed by a lunch the next day. Recently, the actor also paid a visit to celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence, which many assumed was for the preparation of her wedding attire with the politician.

However, neither Raghav nor Parineeti have officially confirmed their relationship.

As per reports, Parineeti was previously said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma. It has been a year since the two parted ways.

