Amber Heard’s Demand for New Trial in Johnny Depp Defamation Case Rejected

Heard requested for a new trial due to a case of 'mistaken identity' of one of the jurors of the jury service.

Actor Amber Heard's request for a new trial in the defamation case she lost to her former husband Johnny Depp, was rejected by a Virginia judge on Wednesday, 13 July.

Judge Penny Azcarate turned down a request from Heard's lawyer to overturn the verdict granting Depp a $10 million compensation and announce a mistrial, as per a report by the NDTV.

Due to a case of mistaken identity, Heard had requested for a new trial as one of the seven jurors was actually the son of the man who was summoned for jury service.

Continuing the same report, judge Azcarate said, "There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing. The juror met the statutory requirements for service."

Following a prolonged six-week trial centered on Heard's allegations of domestic abuse, the jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamtion in June. But the jury's decision was more in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

