Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial Verdict Explained in 10 Points

Here’s a basic rundown of the jury’s verdict:

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million and Heard countersued him for $100 million. Over the course of the trial, both Depp and Heard accused the other of physical violence during their relationship and Heard also alleged sexual assault.

The allegedly defamatory statements, which made up the basis of Depp’s suit, in the column were: 1. “I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath;” 2. “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out;” 3. “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

Heard’s lawyers had argued that she didn’t write the headline but the jury found that the statement was “made or published” by her.

On the other two counts, too, the jury found that Heard had defamed Depp and had acted with ‘malice’, meaning that she either knew the claims were false or acted with ‘disregard for truth’. Heard’s counsel had urged the jurors to consider that even if there was one instance of proven abuse against Heard, the line wouldn’t be defamatory.

Heard countersued for defamation on three counts alleging that Depp’s former lawyer Adam Waldman had hurt her career. Waldman had called Heard’s allegations a ‘hoax’.

Heard’s countersuit referred to three statements made by Waldman. First, Waldman told The Daily Mail in 2020 that Heard and her friends in the media “use fake sexual-violence allegations as both a sword and shield depending on their needs. They have selected some of her sexual-violence hoax ‘facts’ as the sword, inflicting them on the public and Mr. Depp.”

Second, Waldman told The Daily Mail, “Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr. Depp up by calling the cops, but the first attempt didn’t do the trick. The officers came to the penthouses, thoroughly searched and interviewed, and left after seeing no damage to face or property.” Third, Waldman claimed, “We have reached the beginning of the end of Ms. Heard’s abuse hoax against Johnny Depp.”

On the first and third count, the jury found that Amber Heard’s lawyers hadn’t proved all the elements of defamation.

On the second count, Heard’s only victory in the case, the jury found that Waldman, acting as an agent of Depp, had “made or published” the statement about Heard and had acted with ‘actual malice’.