Puneeth Rajkumar Tribute: Amazon Prime to Stream Three PRK Productions Films

The caption read, “With all the love and respect for power star puneeth rajkumar, we bring you 3 beautiful stories that will stay with you forever.”

The three films scheduled for release are One Cut Two Cut, Family Pack, and Man of the Match. The OTT platform also announced that five films starring Puneeth will stream for free for a month starting 1 February, even for people who aren’t subscribers.

One Cut Two Cut is a comedy film that stars Danish Sait and Samyuktha Hornad and has been directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju. Family Pack directed by Arjun Kumar is a drama flick starring Amrutha Iyengar and Likith Shetty. Man of the Match stars Atharva Prakash K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj.

Yuvarathnaa, Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar are the titles that will stream free till 28 February.

Talking about the association with Amazon Prime Video, Puneeth’s wife, producer Ashwini said, in a statement, “Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on 29 October at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two kids.