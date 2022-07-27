Alia Bhatt Shares Gauri Khan's Review of 'Darlings', Says She Is 'Relieved'

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter to share an emotional note regarding the much-anticipated release of Darlings. He both praised Alia and also wrote that he would be 'biting' his nails till the film drops on Netflix.

Alia has several other upcoming projects that she is working on as well, including Heart Of Stone, which will mark her debut in Hollywood. The actor will be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film.