Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note On Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings', Praises Her

The film is all set to release on Netflix on 5 August.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share an emotional note regarding the much-anticipated release of Darlings. The star is co-producing the film with Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

Alia also shared her initial anxiety regarding the same.

Darlings is touted as a dark comedy which explores the lives of a mother and daughter living in Mumbai and fighting against odds. The film is Alia's first production.

Alia has several other upcoming projects as well, including Heart Of Stone, which will mark her debut in Hollywood. The actor will be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film.

