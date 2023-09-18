ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt Reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Poster

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' will release on 1 December.

The teaser for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor will soon drop. Fans have eagerly anticipated the teaser, and it will now be unveiled on 28 September, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the poster of his new film. The ace actor wrote "Oh Hi" as she shared the story.

Here is what T Series wrote, "He is elegant He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Animal 

