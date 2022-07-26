ADVERTISEMENT

‘Koffee With Karan’ Ep 4 Promo: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Spill the Tea

Karan Johar asks Vijay Deverakonda if he likes 'cheese', referring to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's episode.

It's Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's turn to field host Karan Johar's questions in the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7.

In the promo, Johar asks Deverakonda if he likes 'cheese', referring to the cheese analogy that started out in Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan's episode. Panday quips, "Can I say I would like to be on the same platter?"

Karan Johar and his guests then discuss topics ranging from a threesome to hiding hickeys with makeup. Johar also asks Ananya, "What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" We'll have to wait for the episode for her response.

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 28 July.

