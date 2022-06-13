Ranbir Kapoor Says He and Alia Bhatt ‘Still Haven’t Realized’ They’re Married

Ranbir and Alia will appear on-screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated for release on 9 September. Alia is in London working on her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia, on Saturday, shared the motion poster introducing Anish the Artist, Nagajuna’s character in Brahmastra.