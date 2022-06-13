Ranbir Kapoor Says He and Alia Bhatt ‘Still Haven’t Realized’ They’re Married
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family. In a recent interview, Ranbir opened up about their life together and said that there was ‘no major change’ and they ‘still haven’t realised that they’re married’.
The actor told Dainik Bhaskar, “There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali."
"When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven't realized that we are married.”Ranbir Kapoor to Dainik Bhaskar
Ranbir and Alia will appear on-screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated for release on 9 September. Alia is in London working on her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
Alia, on Saturday, shared the motion poster introducing Anish the Artist, Nagajuna’s character in Brahmastra.
She captioned the post, “Sahshrd Nandi Hain Bhujla Jaake, Andhkaar Bhi Thar Thar Kaanpe. Haatho Me Jiske Hain Hajaro Nandiyo Ka Bal. With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's, meet Anish the Artist, BRAHMASTRA TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH."
