ADVERTISEMENT

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding

Ranbir & Alia's wedding was attended by close family & friends.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
i

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's house, Vastu, in Mumbai's Bandra on 14 April. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Following the ceremony, the guests shared inside photos from the wedding.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram Stories to share photos with Soni Razdan and her cousin Nitasha Nanda.

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

Photojournalist Viral Bhayani shared a glimpse from the wedding.

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a photo with her younger son Jeh from the wedding.

Here are some more moments from the much-awaited waiting:

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & Others Share Pics From Ranbir & Alia's Wedding
Also Read

'Can't Wait to Build More Memories': First Photos of Ranbir & Alia's Wedding Out

'Can't Wait to Build More Memories': First Photos of Ranbir & Alia's Wedding Out

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×