'I'm a Little Concerned': Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Raising Her Child in Public Eye

Talking about her concerns for her child, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor told Marie Claire Magazine, "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that’s something that I feel very protective about.”

"I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit," she further told the publication.

Alia also opened up about her equation with Ranbir in their recent film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Praising her husband and his work as an actor, she told Marie Claire Magazine, "(Ranbir) is one of the most accommodating, easy actors to work with. Always on time, always so giving to other actors. Extremely, extremely disciplined. And these are all attributes that I deeply admire, and I also believe I have the same. So, for us, this was a very comfortable working atmosphere. Something that I don’t even feel took a matter of five or seven minutes for us to start getting used to.”

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot earlier this year, on 14 April. The two started dating soon after they began shooting for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.