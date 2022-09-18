Alia Bhatt Posts New Picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him Her 'Home'
Ranbir-Alia were seen together for the first time in Brahmastra.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with Ranbir Kapoor. The photo was black-and-white and showcased a close-up of the actors’ faces. We could see Ranbir kissing Alia's nose. The couple was last seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which is now a reverberating hit.
The couple was recently seen together for the first time in the film Brahmastra. In the picture, both the actors have their eyes closed. And Alia captioned the photo as 'Home.'
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has garnered a lot of praise for its visual effects since its release. Some have even compared its performance to that of the Marvel films in cinemas. The film is now marching towards the 300 crore club and will be soon crossing the collection of The Kashmir Files, according to sources.
On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani.
