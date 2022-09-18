Alia Bhatt Posts New Picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him Her 'Home'

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has garnered a lot of praise for its visual effects since its release. Some have even compared its performance to that of the Marvel films in cinemas. The film is now marching towards the 300 crore club and will be soon crossing the collection of The Kashmir Files, according to sources.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani.