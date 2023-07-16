'I've a Family Now': Alia Bhatt on Changing Priorities After a Decade in Cinema

In her conversation with Femina, Alia shared, "As I cross a decade in cinema, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to make sacrifices of all kinds – of sleep and time with my family – and just continuously work and shoot. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband. I also feel like all these 10 years, this time I did not spend with my parents, with my sister, with my friends; I want to be able to do that.

"And, of course, never give up working, but try and bring about some balance. So, yes, that is the decision that I've consciously taken, and it includes being present. I feel like, very often, we might not be working, but we're on the phone talking, figuring things out, you know, doing some random things. So, I also just find lots of balance by not looking at my phone if I have nothing to do. I try to do it. Sometimes I fail miserably, sometimes I succeed," she added.

Speaking about how she strikes a balance between her personal and professional life, Alia added, "Greatness is just extremely overrated. You just have to be good enough and honest. And keep communication wide open. So that's what I try to do: keep communication wide open with my friends, my family and with myself. But, even then, sometimes I feel as if I take on too much, but I also feel like I thrive with responsibility."