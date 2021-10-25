Love You Little Mama Birdie: Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Wish for Soni Razdan

In the picture a young Soni Razdan can be seen sitting with her back towards the camera. Soni Razdan is celebrating her 65th birthday this year. Soni Razdan is known for films like Saraansh, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mandi, and Gumrah.

She married Mahesh Bhatt in 1986 and the couple has two daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. During an interview with Indian Express, Soni described her daughters as ‘bright young girls’.

“Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything. Both my daughters are pretty sorted. They are very bright young girls who know what they want. Also, with kids these days, they don’t really share much about their issues with their families. They would rather go to their friends for advice and I don’t blame them for that," Soni Razdan had said.