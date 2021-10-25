Love You Little Mama Birdie: Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Wish for Soni Razdan
Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan shared screen space in Raazi.
Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture of her mother Soni Razdan and wished the latter on her birthday. Alia thanked her mom for being an inspiration and her strength in life.
In the caption, Alia wrote, “happy birthday ma. my inspiration and strength for life I wish you every moment of joy, peace and sparkle the world has to offer!!! Love you little mama birdie."
Priyanka Chopra called the picture "stunning" and fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Lovely pic."
In the picture a young Soni Razdan can be seen sitting with her back towards the camera. Soni Razdan is celebrating her 65th birthday this year. Soni Razdan is known for films like Saraansh, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Mandi, and Gumrah.
She married Mahesh Bhatt in 1986 and the couple has two daughters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. During an interview with Indian Express, Soni described her daughters as ‘bright young girls’.
“Honestly, I don’t need to tell them anything. Both my daughters are pretty sorted. They are very bright young girls who know what they want. Also, with kids these days, they don’t really share much about their issues with their families. They would rather go to their friends for advice and I don’t blame them for that," Soni Razdan had said.
Soni and Alia Bhatt worked together in the 2018 film Raazi, also starring Vicky Kaushal. Alia Bhatt also stars in Ayan Mikherji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also plays a pivotal role SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.
