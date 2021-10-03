RRR: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Starrer to Release on This Date
Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in lead roles.
Filmmaker Rajamouli's much-awaited movie RRR finally has a release date. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in lead roles, RRR will release in theatres on 7 January, 2022.
Alia shared a new poster of the film on social media and wrote, "07.01.2022. See you at the Cinemas!! Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide. #RRRMovie #RRROnJan7th"
RRR is a Telugu period action drama produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film is a fictional story about two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Rak and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Rajamouli wrote the script based on the original story by KV Vijayendra Prasad.
