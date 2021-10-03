RRR: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Starrer to Release on This Date

RRR is a Telugu period action drama produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film is a fictional story about two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Rak and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Rajamouli wrote the script based on the original story by KV Vijayendra Prasad.