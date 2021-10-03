ADVERTISEMENT

RRR: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn-Starrer to Release on This Date

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Indian Cinema
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A poster of SS Rajamouli's <em>RRR</em>.</p></div>
i

Filmmaker Rajamouli's much-awaited movie RRR finally has a release date. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in lead roles, RRR will release in theatres on 7 January, 2022.

Alia shared a new poster of the film on social media and wrote, "07.01.2022. See you at the Cinemas!! Get ready to experience India’s Biggest Action Drama in cinemas worldwide. #RRRMovie #RRROnJan7th"

RRR is a Telugu period action drama produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film is a fictional story about two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Rak and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Rajamouli wrote the script based on the original story by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Also Read

Watch: On Friendship Day, RRR Releases New Song Titled ‘Dosti’

Watch: On Friendship Day, RRR Releases New Song Titled ‘Dosti’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT