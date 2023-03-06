Alia Bhatt Features In Variety's Impactful International Women 2023 List
Alia Bhatt is the only Indian actor on Variety's list of Impactful International Women of 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Actor Alia Bhatt was featured in Variety’s Iist of Impactful International Women of 2023. She has been named in the list for her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. The Darlings actor was the only Bollywood star to feature on the list this year.
She spoke to the publication about the films she has worked on, stating:
“There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts."Alia Bhatt, Actor
Moreover, she also opened up about her upcoming project with director Karan Johar in which she stars opposite Ranveer Singh titled Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani: “I am so excited about this one because it’s giving quintessential Bollywood and I’m finally wearing sarees in the snow [so it’s a dream come true from every angle].”
Brahmastra: Shiva Part 1 where she starred opposite husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, was also mentioned while talking about Alia's various achievements in regard to her career.
Alia Bhatt has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline, along with Heart of Stone which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Alia Bhatt
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.