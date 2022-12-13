Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar & Others React to 'RRR's Golden Globes Nominations
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' has been nominated for two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes Awards in two categories. The film has bagged two nominations, one for Best Picture in the Non-English Language category, the other for its song 'Natu Natu' in Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.
Several celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the film's cast and crew reacted to the film's global success. Take a look:
Taking to social media, Alia shared the news with her fans on her Instagram story and captioned it with red heart emojis.
Whereas, Karan penned a special note on the film's success. He shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Go team #RRR!!! #GoldenGlobes! This is just incredible and the beginning of amazement ahead."
RRR's director also congratulated his cast and crew on the film's success. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli shared, "Thanks to the jury at @goldenglobes for nominating #RRRMovie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out."
Jr NTR, who plays one of the leads in the film, also commented on its worldwide success, and shared, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."
RRR was released in theatres on 24 March and currently has its sequel under development.
