Alia Bhatt Grooves to 'Tere Pyaar Mein' In New Video; Shraddha Kapoor Reacts

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is all set to release on 8 March 2023.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a video where she is seen grooving to the beats of Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's new song, 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from the film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Alia was seen doing cardio while having a great time grooving to the song.

Alia wrote in the caption, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege (As of now, we are in love with cardio).”

Shraddha responded to the video by writing, ““Ufff you cutestest (smiling face with heart emojis) Alia Bhatt.” She also went on to add, “P.S. Ye kya makkari hai Ranbir? Apne real ID se aao (laughing emojis).” Reacting to Shraddha's note for Ranbir, Alia said, “Hahaha good luck making that happen my fellow fishy (laughing emojis).”

Check out the banter between the two here:

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Shraddha Kapoor 

