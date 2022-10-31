'Alia Bhatt Let Me Tell The Story My Way': Darlings Director Jasmeet K Reen

Sharing their thoughts on how actors' approach to scripts have evolved, Sonam Nair expresses her frustration at the "star system" saying, "I actually have an issue with this star system coming into OTT also. Why are we again having the same conversations of 'You have to get a star otherwise there's no greenlighting of a show...You have to get a known face."

Darlings director, Jasmeet K Reen also weighed in, giving due credit to her lead cast member, Alia Bhatt.