'Alia Bhatt Let Me Tell The Story My Way': Darlings Director Jasmeet K Reen
Jasmeet K Reen, Sonam Nair and Abhay Pannu speak about the evolution of content.
What do Netflix originals Darlings, Masaba Masaba and Rocket Boys have in common? They were all OTT releases that shaped the media landscape with their powerful storytelling. The Quint caught up with their respective directors, Jasmeet K. Reen, Sonam Nair and Abhay Pannu for an insightful and thought-provoking roundtable conversation.
On being asked about the massive shift of content from theatres to OTT, Abhay Pannu reflects on his Punjabi roots, saying, "I have probably brought in some sensibilities of that area that were probably not there earlier."
The fact that storytelling has become more regional and is being appreciated, I think that is what's making content more palatable, more relatable and more universal.ABHAY PANNU, DIRECTOR OF ROCKET BOYS
Speaking about Masaba Masaba and how the show is unique to an OTT-viewing experience, Sonam Nair reasons, "Our generation wasn't really connecting too well to the theatrical releases; (the content we consumed) was more intimate, more organic. My show, specifically, would not exist anywhere else."
It is definitely an OTT show. It's so experimental in the thought of it that why would anybody make it into a theatrical and who would go watch it? Even having Masaba as the lead, that would not happen (otherwise).SONAM NAIR
Sharing their thoughts on how actors' approach to scripts have evolved, Sonam Nair expresses her frustration at the "star system" saying, "I actually have an issue with this star system coming into OTT also. Why are we again having the same conversations of 'You have to get a star otherwise there's no greenlighting of a show...You have to get a known face."
Darlings director, Jasmeet K Reen also weighed in, giving due credit to her lead cast member, Alia Bhatt.
The fact that Alia backed a script like this. or being an investor where she has more choice - she understood the story and she let me tell the story my way, as a producer.JASMEET K REEN
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
Topics: Darlings Rocket Boys Masaba Masaba
