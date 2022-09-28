ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Ayan Mukerji & Karan Johar Arrive At Ranbir Kapoor's House B'day Party

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today, on 28 September. The actor hosted a small get-together at his residence last night, inviting his close friends and family members. Several celebrities icluding Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan, and Aditya Roy Kapoor led the guest list. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Akash Ambani along with his wife, Shloka Ambani also attended the actor's pre-birthday bash.

Take a look at the pictures here:

