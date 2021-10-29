Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Called SRK After Aryan Khan's Bail: Report

A family friend told the publication, "After Aryan was granted bail, Shah Rukh received calls from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and others. Gauri Khan was in tears as she spoke to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been in constant touch during the crisis. Gauri broke down as soon as she got to know about the bail. Suhana spoke to Aryan's friends in the US and thanked them for their support".

An insider also told India Today that Shah Rukh was staying elsewhere while the case was going on. Hundreds of fans had gathered outside Mannat to show their support while Aryan was in jail. "It seems like SRK was concerned about the law and order situation, so he decided to stay in the Trident hotel during this time. He wasn't using his usual car either".