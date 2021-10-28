HC Grants Aryan Khan Bail: Swara Bhasker, R Madhavan & Others React
The Mumbai High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha in the cruise ship case.
The Mumbai High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship case on Thursday. Aryan Khan and others were arrested during the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid in Mumbai early in October. After the Court’s ruling, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate Aryan and his family.
Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan’s bail and exclaimed, “FINALLY!”
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I’m very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan.”
Though Sonu Sood didn’t mention Aryan by name, he tweeted, “Samay jab nyay karta hai, tab gawahon ki zarurat nahi hoti. (When time gives justice, there is no need for witnesses.)”
Other celebrities including R Madhavan and Ranvir Shorey also expressed their joy at the news.
Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchantt’s bail pleas were rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai after which the case moved to the High Court. The High Court granted bail to the three accused and will pronounce a lengthier verdict with reasons on Friday.
