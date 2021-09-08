Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan & Others Condole Akshay Kumar’s Mother’s Demise

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to inform that his mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote. Several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, and Nimrat Kaur expressed their condolences on social media.