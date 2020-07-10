Here's How Aishwarya Wished Abhishek Good Luck for 'Breathe' S2

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. As the show is ready to premiere on 10 July, Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish him good luck for the show.

Sharing a few posters of the web show, Aishwarya wrote, "SHINE ON BABY. BREATHE," to which Abhishek replied, "Love you. Thank you."