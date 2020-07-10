Here's How Aishwarya Wished Abhishek Good Luck for 'Breathe' S2
Abhishek is set to make his digital debut on 'Breathe Into the Shadows' on Amazon Prime
Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. As the show is ready to premiere on 10 July, Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to wish him good luck for the show.
Sharing a few posters of the web show, Aishwarya wrote, "SHINE ON BABY. BREATHE," to which Abhishek replied, "Love you. Thank you."
Breathe Season 2 also stars Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The show's trailer was released recently and it shows Abhishek playing a psychiatrist. The video opens with Nithya Menen and his daughter, Sia, being kidnapped. She goes missing for three months and the parents have virtually given up when the kidnapper contacts them.
Instead of money, the kidnapper blackmails Abhishek into committing murders. In order to divert the attention of the cops, Abhishek joins the investigation and thus the mystery thickens. Abhishek seems to ace the role of a desperate father willing to cross all boundaries to ensure that his child is safe. We also see Ranvir Shorey presumably playing a convict. Amit Sadh returns for the second season as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.
