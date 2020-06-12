The second instalment of Amazon Prime’s Breathe starring Abhishek Bachchan and titled Breathe: Into The Shadows is all set to release on 10 July on Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek Bachchan will make his digital debut with the show, which is expected to attract audiences, specially with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Amit Sadh will also return for the second season as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Malayalam actor Nithya Menen has also joined the web series.Abhishek Recalls Being Thrown Off Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Pukar’ SetsAbhishek shared the news on social media. Sharing the first poster of Breathe 2, Bachchan wrote on Instagram, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin @breatheamazon @nithyamenen @theamitsadh @saiyami @ivikramix @mayankvsharma @abundantiaent.”Abhishek Recalls Being Thrown Off Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Pukar’ SetsBreathe: Into The Shadows is created by Abundantia Entertainment, the second season of the web series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the first season. Mayank has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed.Earlier, Abhishek had spoken about his role in the show. “In Breathe, one of the things that attracted me the most to the story was the details and nuances that were built into the character I play. This is possible in the streaming medium since the time to engage with the audience is nearly four times that of a conventional feature film.” he said.Abhishek will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which is ready for release but facing delays because of the on-going pandemic. Abhishek is soon going to complete 20 years in the industry.Abhishek Bachchan Rings in His Birthday With Family We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.