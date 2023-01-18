Aishwarya Rai Gets Legal Notice Over Non-Payment of Tax On Nashik Land

According to a report by The Indian Express, on 17 January, Eknath Bangale, Sinnar tehsildar, shared in a statement, "Legal advisor of the actress met us today and told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow (18 January). She has invested in a windmill. The land was bought in 2009. She has paid the tax for all these years. Only the tax for this particular assessment year is pending.

"Our revenue assessment year starts from August. We have sent her demand notice twice but there was no response. Now on 9 January, we have again sent a notice to her to pay the tax. We had given her 10 days time, but now her advisor told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow (18 January)," Eknath further told the publication.

In addition to the report, the officials asserted that the windmill has been functioning but the tax is related to the land and not the project.