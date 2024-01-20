Agastya Nanda Shares Pics With Dad Nikhil Nanda With an Adorable Message for Him

Agastya Nanda shared some pictures with his father Nikhil Nanda in his latest Instagram post with an adorable message in the caption. In one of the pictures, Agastya can be seen sitting behind his father at an event and the other is a throwback picture from his childhood. He captioned the post, “Always got your back!”
made his Instagram debut on Thursday (11 January). Several celebrities including Navya Naveli Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, Guneet Monga, Dot., Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor welcomed him. His mother, author Shweta Bachchan-Nanda commented, “Love and hugs baby boy,” while Guneet Monga wrote, “Nice to see you here.”
His The Archies co-star Dot. commented, “Welcome to the dark side.”
In an interview with NDTV, Agastya had earlier opened up about getting ‘stressed’ because of social media, “So, I did have a social media account. And I used to get really stressed. What should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline, I used to do all this. And then, I was like you know what, scrap it. I am gonna do some cool artsy thing, and I am not artsy, I am very not. So, I did some cool collage, and I posted it."
Agastya Nanda, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as the character Archie Andrews, will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. The film is a biopic of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal.
