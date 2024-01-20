Agastya Nanda Shares Pics With Dad Nikhil Nanda With an Adorable Message for Him

In an interview with NDTV, Agastya had earlier opened up about getting ‘stressed’ because of social media, “So, I did have a social media account. And I used to get really stressed. What should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline, I used to do all this. And then, I was like you know what, scrap it. I am gonna do some cool artsy thing, and I am not artsy, I am very not. So, I did some cool collage, and I posted it."

Agastya Nanda, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as the character Archie Andrews, will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. The film is a biopic of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal.