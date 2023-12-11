Join Us On:
'Legacy Lives On': Amitabh Bachchan Appears With Grandson Agastya Nanda at Jalsa

Agastya Nanda joined his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to meet his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Amitabh Bachchan appeared with his grandson Agastya Nanda at the Sunday ‘darshan’ for his fans outside his residence, Jalsa. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda’s son Agastya recently made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered on Netflix on 7 December. The veteran actor took to his blog to write ‘legacy lives on’.

