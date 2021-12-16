After Kareena Kapoor, Her House Help Tests COVID Positive
Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan & Amrita Arora have tested COVID positive.
Two days after Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, her domestic help also contracted the virus on Wednesday, as per a report by The Times of India. A civic official told the publication that they received reports of Kareena's maid testing positive on Wednesday.
"We will keep monitoring their health till they are in isolation. We also tested 108 people from the buildings of Kareena, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and Seema Khan. Their reports have come negative. The reports of actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, who were also a part of Karan Johar's party, have also come negative", the official said.
Apart from Kareena, Amrita, Seema and Maheep Kapoor have also tested COVID positive. Even Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to inform that she has been infected.
On Wednesday, Karan Johar shared a statement on social media and wrote that he got tested twice and the results came back negative. Adding that his entire family has tested negative for COVID, Karan wrote, "I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them."
