'My Family & Staff Aren't Showing Symptoms': Kareena Confirms COVID Diagnosis

'Kareena has Been Responsible Throughout the Lockdown': Spokesperson's Statement

“Kareena has been advised to stay isolated in her flat. No question of sending Kareena’s samples for genome sequencing as of now. She has no travel history. She has no symptoms currently, she has been advised home isolation. If she develops any symptoms, she will be advised to get hospitalised at a private hospital," BMC sources said.

BMC sources had earlier claimed that Kareena and Amrita violated COVID norms by attending parties.

Kareena’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful everytime she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup."

The spokesperson added, "It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

India Today had reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora attended a get together at Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s residence. The get together was also reportedly attended at Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta among others.