'My Family & Staff Aren't Showing Symptoms': Kareena Confirms COVID Diagnosis
Kareena Kapoor said that she immediately isolated herself after she tested positive for COVID.
Kareena Kapoor has confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports claimed that she and actor Amrita Arora had been infected. Kareena shared a statement on social media that read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested.”
“My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” Kareena added.
Amrita Arora also shared a statement on social media, "I have tested positive for covid. I'm following all medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested." She added that her family and staff are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.
'Kareena has Been Responsible Throughout the Lockdown': Spokesperson's Statement
“Kareena has been advised to stay isolated in her flat. No question of sending Kareena’s samples for genome sequencing as of now. She has no travel history. She has no symptoms currently, she has been advised home isolation. If she develops any symptoms, she will be advised to get hospitalised at a private hospital," BMC sources said.
BMC sources had earlier claimed that Kareena and Amrita violated COVID norms by attending parties.
Kareena’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful everytime she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup."
The spokesperson added, "It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."
India Today had reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora attended a get together at Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s residence. The get together was also reportedly attended at Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Masaba Gupta among others.
