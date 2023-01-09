Actors Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan Deny Pregnancy Rumours
The couple hilariously denied the pregnancy rumours through a social media post.
After several media reports on 8 January claimed that actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are expecting their first child, the couple took to social media to put the rumours to rest. In a hilarious manner, Anushka shared an Instagram story where Aditya was lying on her lap and wrote, "He is the only baby in my life right now!! We are not pregnant!"
Here, take a look:
Aditya shared the same picture on his social media account and wrote, "I am the only baby in her life right now. We are NOT pregnant."
The couple tied the knot in November 2021 in a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Vaani Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, attended the wedding.
Meanwhile on the work front, Aditya was last seen in Bosco Martis' Rocket Gang alongside Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar, and Siddhant Sharma, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.