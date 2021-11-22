ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Seal in his baraat.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor & Others at Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan's Wedding

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow saree to Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding and Athiya Shetty sported a pink lehenga.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married in a lavish ceremony on Sunday, attended by their family and friends. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Neena Gupta were part of the celebrations.

Aditya wore a gorgeous pastel yellow sherwani and Anushka wore a glamourous lavender lehenga. Alia sported a yellow saree and attended the wedding with her sister Shaheen. While Bhumi Pednekar also chose yellow for her outfit, Vaani Kapoor wore a white lehenga.

Here are the pictures from Aditya and Anushka’s wedding.

‘Finally Got SEALed’: Anushka Ranjan Shares Pics From Wedding With Aditya Seal

