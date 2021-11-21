ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor at their sangeet.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon At Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet

Shatrughan Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and several others also attended Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's sangeet.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor hosted their sangeet ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Krystle D’Souza, Raveena Tandon, and Masaba Gupta attended the celebrations. Anushka wore a stunning red lehenga and Aditya Seal sported a black sherwani.

Alia Bhatt wore a yellow lehenga and Raveena Tandon chose a floral lehenga. Actor Bhagyashree was also spotted at the event with her son Abhimanyu Dassani. Aditya and Anushka will tie the knot on Sunday.

Here are photos from the celebration.

