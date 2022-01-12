Case Filed Against Actor Siddharth for Comment About Saina Nehwal

In a statement on Monday, the NCW, terming the actor's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform", had said that it was seeking prompt and strict action against the actor.

On Tuesday, Siddharth apologised to Nehwal for his ‘rude joke’. In a social media statement, he wrote, “As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it.”