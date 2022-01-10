NCW Seeks Action Against Actor Siddharth for Tweet About Saina Nehwal

“The Commission condemns such lewd and inappropriate remark made by the actor and has taken suo moto cognisance in the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law,” the statement further read.

In the statement, NCW also said that their chairperson has written to the Resident Grievance Officer of Twitter India suggesting that Siddharth's account should be 'immediately blocked'.

Saina Nehwal's father told ANI, "He (Siddharth) used very wrong words against Saina. We condemn his statement. He should apologize for it, no matter if he made these remarks intentionally or unintentionally."